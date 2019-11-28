Black Excellence: MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid, Nicole Bus, And More Celebrate The Root 100 List At Gala

The Root’s Gala Event Honors Influential African Americans

The Root honored African-Americans for their contributions to the culture and more at its annual gala.

Hundreds of people attended the 10th annual The Root 100 List gala in NYC Nov. 21 at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in NYC’s Lower East Side neighborhood.

This year’s honorees included Nikole Hannah-Jones, of the New York Times for her work on the paper’s 1619 Project, which explored the legacy of slavery on the 400th anniversary of when enslaved Africans were first brought to the United States.

BOSSIP spotted the NY Daily News’ Karu Daniels, honoree Karen Attiah of The Washington Post and “Good Morning America’s” T.J. Holmes in the glittering crowd.

Megan, The Duchess of Sussex, Lizzo, Jemele Hill, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Steph Curry, Nipsey Hussle, Virgil Abloh, NYC Councilman Richie Torres and Colin Kaepernick rounded out the list of honorees.

Guests were treated to a meal of jerk salmon or barbecue chicken, catered by chef Chef Millie Peartree, and DJ Olivia Dope worked the turntables at the after-party.