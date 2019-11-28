BOSSIP Premiere: Young Trap ft. Boneyafterparty – “My Ex”[VIDEO]

Young Trap’s New Single “My Ex”

Young Trap shows his ex just what’s she’s missing in his new single.

“My Ex” – which features Florida trio Boneyafterparty – shows the Memphis, TN rapper moving on from a toxic relationship – and flaunting his new boo.

The video was shot in Pensacola, Fla. and its beginning scenes were inspired by cult classic, “Baby Boy” and was directed by Lenny Coote.

What do you think of the new video?