May These Melaniny ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ Posters Be With You
- By Bossip Staff
“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Character Posters
We’re only 22 days away from the final chapter of the iconic Star Wars saga that (finally) features a diverse crop of characters from Billy Dee Williams (returning as ‘Lando Calrissian”) to John Boyega to newcomer Naomi Ackie who turned the excitement for this highly anticipated franchise-closer alllllll the way up.
Billy Dee Williams – “Lando Calrissian”
John Boyega – “Finn”
Naomie Acki – “Jannah”
Oscar Isaac – “Poe Dameron”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.