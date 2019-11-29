May These Melaniny ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ Posters Be With You

- By Bossip Staff
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker character posters

Source: Lucasfilm/Getty

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Character Posters

We’re only 22 days away from the final chapter of the iconic Star Wars saga that (finally) features a diverse crop of characters from Billy Dee Williams (returning as ‘Lando Calrissian”) to John Boyega to newcomer Naomi Ackie who turned the excitement for this highly anticipated franchise-closer alllllll the way up.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker character posters

Source: Lucasfilm/Getty

Billy Dee Williams – “Lando Calrissian”

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker character posters

Source: Lucasfilm/Getty

John Boyega – “Finn”

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker character posters

Source: Lucasfilm/Getty

Naomie Acki – “Jannah”

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker character posters

Source: Lucasfilm/Getty

Oscar Isaac – “Poe Dameron”

Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.