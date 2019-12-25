Dirty Dog Diaries: Biggest Celeb Cheating Scandals Of The Decade

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Biggest Celeb Cheating Scandals Of The Decade Infidelity is infamous.

When a celebrity’s caught creeping it undoubtedly makes headlines. Over the last decade, we’ve seen some of the world’s biggest stars either admit to cheating, get outed red-handed or blast their significant others for their transgressions. After already counting down the biggest breakups of 2019, we’ve compiled a list of the 2010’s most shocking dirty dog diaries; the biggest celeb cheating scandals of the decade. Mind you these are all in no particular order.

Beyoncé And Jay Z When Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album confirmed that Jay Z cheated on her, the Bey Hive erupted in anger. Rumors of infidelity first hit a fever pitch in 2014 when that Solange elevator fight footage hit the net and rumors surfaced that she’d snapped on Dame Dash’s ex Rachel Roy before clocking Jay while Bey stood idly by. Then on “Lemonade” Bey dropped that infamous line; “Better call Becky with the good hair”—and the Hive surmised that it just HAD to be about Roy. Roy herself shadily posted about an interesting caption just hours after “Lemonade’s” release; “Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always. live in the light #nodramaqueens,” wrote Roy. Fast forward to Jay Z’s 4:44 album and he apologized to Beyoncé and flat out told that unnamed Becky to leave him alone. “Yeah, I’ll f*** up a good thing if you let me/ Let me alone, Becky/ A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich.”

Kevin Hunter And Wendy Williams In 2019 Wendy Williams dumped her cheating husband and has been zipping it and zooing it ever since. Wendy recently revealed that she split from Kevin Hunter, not “because of his infidelity,” but because he fathered a child outside their marriage. Kevin and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson welcomed a baby girl this year. “Infidelity is one thing,” said Auntie Wendy. “A full baby is a whole other topic. A baby. I’m not changing Pampers. I want to be pampered. Get out of here.” Despite her words, Wendy made sure to emphasize that she doesn’t think her ex “Big Kev” is a bad guy and she’s sticking to her promise not to [overly] bash him in the media. “Kevin’s not a bad man. Big Kev. He’s not a bad man. You can’t just throw away 25 years and start talking recklessly about the other person — otherwise, what does that say about you? You know? I chose him and he chose me… Kevin will always be my family, no matter what and that’s that. Life moves on.”

Offset And Cardi B “Y’all won”—those were Offset’s words after Cardi B (briefly) left him for cheating back in December 2018. News broke that Offset allegedly cheated with a woman named Summer Bunni and Cardi called it quits on their marriage. “So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi explained. “We’re really good friends, and you know we’re really good business partners, and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. “It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like, I guess we grew out of love,” she continued in the video. “But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce.” That lead to Offest publically pleading for forgiveness and Offset later popping up at Cardi’s concert. View this post on Instagram F O R G I V E M E @iamcardib A L L I W A N T F O R M Y B D A Y A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Dec 14, 2018 at 7:05pm PST Offset’s groveling apparently worked, Mr. and Mrs. Cephus are very much so back together and just bought a new mansion.

Tiger Woods Waaaaay back in 2010 things wnet haywire for Tiger Woods when it was revealed that he cheated on wife Elin Nordegren with tonssss of women. The National Enquirer reported that the golfer had a whopping 120 affairs while married and went to rehab for sex addiction. It was there that we has asked to name ALL of his sex partners some of which were porn stars and one was allegedly a young neighbor. When Elin divorced Tiger she was awarded a $100 million settlement.

Rob Kardashian & Rita Ora Did you forget about this one? Back in 2012, a very pre-Black Chyna Rob Kardashian was dating Rita Ora and he alleged that the singer cheated on him with dozens of men. According to Rob who blasted her on Twitter, he was “disgusted” with Rita for cheating with “nearly 20 dudes.” “She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together… But I mean 20?!!!!” wrote Rob. “How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes while in a relationship?!”I am actually disgusted.” Rita later went on to say she didn’t think they were in a “real” relationship.