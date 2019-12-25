Dirty Dog Diaries: Biggest Celeb Cheating Scandals Of The Decade
Biggest Celeb Cheating Scandals Of The Decade
Infidelity is infamous.
When a celebrity’s caught creeping it undoubtedly makes headlines. Over the last decade, we’ve seen some of the world’s biggest stars either admit to cheating, get outed red-handed or blast their significant others for their transgressions.
After already counting down the biggest breakups of 2019, we’ve compiled a list of the 2010’s most shocking dirty dog diaries; the biggest celeb cheating scandals of the decade.
Mind you these are all in no particular order.
Beyoncé And Jay Z
When Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album confirmed that Jay Z cheated on her, the Bey Hive erupted in anger. Rumors of infidelity first hit a fever pitch in 2014 when that Solange elevator fight footage hit the net and rumors surfaced that she’d snapped on Dame Dash’s ex Rachel Roy before clocking Jay while Bey stood idly by. Then on “Lemonade” Bey dropped that infamous line; “Better call Becky with the good hair”—and the Hive surmised that it just HAD to be about Roy. Roy herself shadily posted about an interesting caption just hours after “Lemonade’s” release;
“Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always. live in the light #nodramaqueens,” wrote Roy.
Fast forward to Jay Z’s 4:44 album and he apologized to Beyoncé and flat out told that unnamed Becky to leave him alone. “Yeah, I’ll f*** up a good thing if you let me/ Let me alone, Becky/ A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich.”
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Rumors that Kylie Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods hooked up with her sister’s baby’s father ROCKED the Internet in 2018. The Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson hookup rumor started in February after Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian’s baby’s father were seen allegedly “making out.” An irate Khloe confirmed the news and broke up with the alleged serial cheater.
Red Table Talk ensued as well as lie detector tests, “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” blowups and thirsty comments from Tristan trying to win Khloe back. Jordyn’s denied any wrongdoing and it looks like the majority of people believe her. Her career’s also skyrocketed since emancipating herself from the Kardashians.
Kevin Hunter And Wendy Williams
In 2019 Wendy Williams dumped her cheating husband and has been zipping it and zooing it ever since. Wendy recently revealed that she split from Kevin Hunter, not “because of his infidelity,” but because he fathered a child outside their marriage. Kevin and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson welcomed a baby girl this year.
“Infidelity is one thing,” said Auntie Wendy. “A full baby is a whole other topic. A baby. I’m not changing Pampers. I want to be pampered. Get out of here.”
Despite her words, Wendy made sure to emphasize that she doesn’t think her ex “Big Kev” is a bad guy and she’s sticking to her promise not to [overly] bash him in the media.
“Kevin’s not a bad man. Big Kev. He’s not a bad man. You can’t just throw away 25 years and start talking recklessly about the other person — otherwise, what does that say about you? You know? I chose him and he chose me… Kevin will always be my family, no matter what and that’s that. Life moves on.”
Offset And Cardi B
“Y’all won”—those were Offset’s words after Cardi B (briefly) left him for cheating back in December 2018. News broke that Offset allegedly cheated with a woman named Summer Bunni and Cardi called it quits on their marriage.
“So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi explained. “We’re really good friends, and you know we’re really good business partners, and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.
“It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like, I guess we grew out of love,” she continued in the video. “But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce.”
That lead to Offest publically pleading for forgiveness and Offset later popping up at Cardi’s concert.
Offset’s groveling apparently worked, Mr. and Mrs. Cephus are very much so back together and just bought a new mansion.
Tiger Woods
Waaaaay back in 2010 things wnet haywire for Tiger Woods when it was revealed that he cheated on wife Elin Nordegren with tonssss of women. The National Enquirer reported that the golfer had a whopping 120 affairs while married and went to rehab for sex addiction. It was there that we has asked to name ALL of his sex partners some of which were porn stars and one was allegedly a young neighbor. When Elin divorced Tiger she was awarded a $100 million settlement.
Kevin Hart
Back in July 2017, Kevin denied reports that he’d stepped out on Eniko Parrish, who was pregnant with their first child.
Months later he publically apologized to Eniko and his kids for an “error in judgment” and hinted that someone was trying to extort him.
“I’m not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation that was what was attempted,” he said. “I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”
A woman named Montia Sabbag who was allegedly videotaped in an intimate situation with Kevin without consent came forward with Lisa Bloom by her side and denied that she was trying to extort the comedian. A friend of Kevin’s, Jonathan Todd “J.T.” Jackson was charged with one attempt of extortion and extortion by threatening letter for trying to expose his friend.
Most recently the felony extortion charge against Jackson was dismissed but there are other charges pending. Sabbag also recently tried to sue Kevin for $60 million claiming that he was “in” on the video leak, but that lawsuit was dismissed.
Kevin will rehash the drama in an upcoming Netflix doc.
Continue Slideshow
Nick Young And Iggy Azalea
When Nick Young’s teammate D’Angelo Russell leaked a video of the Lakers baller admitting to cheating on Iggy Azalea, jaws dropped. Rumors swirled that the Lakers were in disarray and suffering from trust issues and his relationship of course was ruined. Iggy praised D’Angelo for releasing the video but initially tried to stick it out. She later announced their breakup after catching Nick cheating on security footage in their house.
“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” she tweeted. “This is like a second shot to the chest,” she later added. “And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time. People in this world really are f****d up.”
It didn’t end there, however. Rumors swirled that one of the women he allegedly cheated on her with was his ex/the mother of his child, Keonna Green. Green popped up pregnant and Iggy was devastated. She later revealed that she pulled an Angela Bassett in “Waiting To Exhale” and cut up and burned Young’s clothes.
“I have never even been told by Nick that his baby mother is pregnant so if this is true I’m finding out via E News,” wrote the rapper.
Nick and Keonna welcomed a third baby this year.
Rob Kardashian & Rita Ora
Did you forget about this one? Back in 2012, a very pre-Black Chyna Rob Kardashian was dating Rita Ora and he alleged that the singer cheated on him with dozens of men. According to Rob who blasted her on Twitter, he was “disgusted” with Rita for cheating with “nearly 20 dudes.”
“She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together… But I mean 20?!!!!” wrote Rob. “How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes while in a relationship?!”I am actually disgusted.”
Rita later went on to say she didn’t think they were in a “real” relationship.
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna
Back in 2017 Rob Kardashian (again) set the Internet ablaze by blasting another “cheating” girlfriend. Rob alleged that Blac Chyna was cheating on him and released a series of explicit pics and videos. In one Chy was clearly kissing another man.
“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he captioned the video. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f—ing me and then this dude right after. U need help.”
“This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bill so that’s why I pay her bills,” he wrote. “More receipts are coming. Just yesterday Chyna sent me her p— and everything and said she gonna come f— me … wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been f—ing including me.”
The messiness didn’t end there and a series of lawsuits ensued. Chyna clapped back with abuse allegations and a revenge porn lawsuit courtesy of attorney Lisa Bloom and a lawsuit against the entire Kardashian clan for “sabotaging” the “Rob & Chyna” reality show.
Rob and his sis Kylie then sued Chyna and accused her of attacking Rob, destroying Kylie’s property and trying to use the Kardashian fam for financial gain.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.