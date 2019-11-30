Mo Money: Kevin Hart Is Victorious In $7.2 Million Lawsuit With Former Business Partners

Kevin Hart Wins In $7.2 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Business Partners

Though Kevin Hart has gone through some controversial situations this past year, things for the comedian are definitely looking up.

The Philadelphia native has come out victorious in the $7.2 million lawsuit his former business partners filed against him.

News broke this week that a judge allowed Hart’s motion for summary judgment in the battle with the company Stand Up Digital–which sued the actor for botching their phone app after it was revealed that he was having an extramarital affair. According to reports from The Blast, Hart denied the company’s allegations and requested for the suit to be dismissed completely.

In the end, the judge’s decision landed with Kevin, finding that he didn’t benefit from going public with information about his affair. The judge went on to say that the incident actually damaged Hart’s reputation and that he had no responsibility to inform his business partners about the announcement.

Now, the only issue left for Kev to deal with is his counterclaim against Stand Up Digital for accounting.

According to Stand Up Digital, they initially entered into a deal with Hart to create a game called “Gold Ambush.” The app was designed to be an interactive game where Kevin Hart and his family would be characters. Surrounding the launch, the company spent over $1.25 million in app developments to prepare for the game’s release.

Though the app was supposed to go public in September 2017, Hart revealed his affair on social media before the launch. He also claimed he was being blackmailed over the matter.

Stand Up Digital said Hart’s personal life devastated their app’s rollout, especially because Kevin didn’t communicate with them before or after his confession. They’re seeking $7.2 million.

As for Hart, he countersued the company, saying he “suffered through an extremely difficult period in his life, where he was subjected to attempted blackmail to prevent disclosure of an extramarital affair.” He went on to add that he didn’t inform the company before his announcement because he was working with the FBI at the time, who told him he couldn’t share any details of the case.