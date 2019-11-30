In White Folks News: Wigless Singer Sia Surprised Shoppers With FREE Groceries, Acts Like Her Name Is “CiCi” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Sia Pays For Everyone’s Groceries At Wal-Mart
Here’s a little positivity from Sia to brighten up your Saturday.
The Australian singer, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, told grocery shoppers that her name was “CiCi,” and claimed she was there to pay her good fortune forward after winning the lottery, according to one Twitter user. The act of kindness happened in a Palm’s Spring, California Wal-Mart.
Here, you can see Sia hugging folks who likely have no idea she’s a world-renowned pop sensation who happened to leave her wig at home.
Another woman actually recognized the singer and blew her spot up. She said the act of kindness had to be recognized. HOw sweet!
Hopefully, this is a trend that millionaires pick up and they end up on OUR communities! Who’s next???
