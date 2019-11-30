My Collection: Future AP’d Lori Harvey & Posted Her On The Gram Sparking Internet Chaos

Future Publicly Claimed Lori Harvey As His Bae Causing Internet Reactions

Well, looky here! There’s been speculation circulating for weeks about rapper Future and former Diddy flame Lori Harvey shacking up and now we have some confirmation. The “Dirty Sprite” rapper posted up his new bae in his Instagram stories just days after it was rumored they spent his birthday together.

In the photo, it appears that Lori is wearing an Audemars Piguet timepiece, possibly gifted by Future.

Guess Future finally claiming Lori 🌚 pic.twitter.com/cpoD42A6fZ — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) November 29, 2019

Thie internet is having FUN with this bit of information because of all of the ironies attached to both Lori and Future. Navaydius has 1,000 baby mamas in rotation and Lori is fresh off of breaking Diddy’s geriatric heart. Straight SAVAGE!

You gotta admire Lori Harvey. The girl is your toxic fave’s toxic fave. She’s the only chick who can leave Future, go to Trey, then go to Diddy, remain on Meek Mill’s wishlist and STILL have Future welcoming her back with open arms. A queen. https://t.co/aAXkX3plYQ — Boyz Eleven Men (@eleven8) November 29, 2019

