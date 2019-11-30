My Collection: Future AP’d Lori Harvey & Posted Her On The Gram Sparking Internet Chaos

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Lori Harvey, Future

Source: Aria Diaz / Prince Williams / Getty

Future Publicly Claimed Lori Harvey As His Bae Causing Internet Reactions

Well, looky here! There’s been speculation circulating for weeks about rapper Future and former Diddy flame Lori Harvey shacking up and now we have some confirmation. The “Dirty Sprite” rapper posted up his new bae in his Instagram stories just days after it was rumored they spent his birthday together.

In the photo, it appears that Lori is wearing an Audemars Piguet timepiece, possibly gifted by Future.

Thie internet is having FUN with this bit of information because of all of the ironies attached to both Lori and Future. Navaydius has 1,000 baby mamas in rotation and Lori is fresh off of breaking Diddy’s geriatric heart. Straight SAVAGE!

Hit the flip to see how else folks are responding to Lori infiltrating Future’s collection.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.