#BlackInkCrew: Kitty Wants To Know Which “Back-Stabbing B!t¢h” Told Ceaser She Smashed Ryan Henry [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Crew Kitty Ryan Henry

Source: VH1 / VH1

Kitty Pressures Black Ink Crew To Expose Ryan Henry Rumor

Black Ink Crew has been a hot a$$ mess ever since rumors began swirling that Kitty gave some of her namesake-nana to tattoo boss Ryan Henry.

This rumor has cost Kitty her job and it looks like it’s about to cost her a friend or two as well.

Press play to find out what happens when Kitty puts the pressure on someone to fess up…

YIKES!

