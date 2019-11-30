#BlackInkCrew: Kitty Wants To Know Which “Back-Stabbing B!t¢h” Told Ceaser She Smashed Ryan Henry [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kitty Pressures Black Ink Crew To Expose Ryan Henry Rumor
Black Ink Crew has been a hot a$$ mess ever since rumors began swirling that Kitty gave some of her namesake-nana to tattoo boss Ryan Henry.
This rumor has cost Kitty her job and it looks like it’s about to cost her a friend or two as well.
Press play to find out what happens when Kitty puts the pressure on someone to fess up…
YIKES!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.