Chico DeBarge Arrested After Police Find Meth While Catching Him Breaking Into His Own Car

Chico Debarge Reportedly Busted With Meth

According to TMZ, ’80s pop star Chico Debarge got locked up in California for drug possession.

DeBarge was reportedly in Burbank, California, at Walmart when he allegedly locked his keys inside of his car and drew suspicion from police when he was spotted trying to get the keys out with a wire hanger. He was soon searched by cops after they thought he was trying to break into the vehicle. When they searched the singer, they allegedly found meth in his pocket and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Chico was booked at the Burbank City Jail before being released, formal charges are pending review by the City Attorney.

MadameNoire reports that this isn’t Chico’s first time being arrested on drug charges. In 2007, he was arrested in California for drug possession before entering rehab.