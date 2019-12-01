Former NFL Star Terrelle Pryor Facing Charges After Being Stabbed In The Chest During Domestic Dispute

Terrelle Pryor Facing Charges After Being Stabbed

According to TMZ, police arrested Terrelle Pryor on simple assault charges immediately after he was treated for stab wounds early Saturday morning.

The events unfolded after two women and Shalaya Briston, Pryor’s girlfriend, reportedly went to his apartment after going to a nightclub. The former NFL baller, who did not accompany the women to the club, allegedly began arguing with Briston which lead to a physical fight.

A female witness, Briston’s friend, says Pryor knocked her to the ground and began physically hitting Briston. The two fought all over the house and ended up in the kitchen. The witness says they then saw Pryor clutching his chest and bleeding after what appeared to be a stab wound.

Police say one witness was voice texting into her watch at the hospital where Pryor was being treated and was and was overheard saying, “She was just defending herself and had to do it.”

“The only reason I’m here was to make sure that he didn’t die,” one of the women reportedly said. “We should have just let him die.”

Briston is being charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.

Shalaya Briston was walked out of police headquarters and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She’s charged with attempted criminal homicide in stabbing of Terrelle Pryor. Pryor is charged with simple assault. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mIbwZJ1gcI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 30, 2019

Pryor was initially in critical condition, he is now in stable condition and expected to survive.