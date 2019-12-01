Starbucks Apologizes & Fires Employee Who Wrote “Pig” On Police Officer’s Cup

Starbucks Apologizes On Behalf Of Employee That Put “Pig” On Officer’s Cup

According to KTUL, an Oklahoma police officer working on Thanksgiving got the surprise of his life during a quick coffee stop at Starbucks. When he got his order, he reportedly saw the word “PIG” printed on the cup’s label.

The officer stopped by a Starbucks in to grab five cups of coffee for all his dispatchers working on the holidays. After spotting the words on the cup, he called and spoke to the Starbucks manager who simply offered to reprint the label for him. The officer didn’t like that, so he Tweeted a photo of the label and it went viral.

“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with his family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” Police chief, Johnny O’Mara, said in the post.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara says one of his officers picked up five cups of coffee today at the Glenpool @Starbucks for his dispatchers, as a thank you for working on Thanksgiving. “PIG” was printed on all five labels, he says. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/tmEwid8JRc — Amy Slanchik (@amyslanchik) November 28, 2019

Starbucks has since fired the employee and issued an apology to the officer. Surprisingly Chief O’Mara has asked Starbucks to reconsider firing the employee.

“I’m asking for civility here,” he said during a Fox News interview. “Starbucks is working very well with me and my department, and we’re hoping we can take this moment, where a mistake was made, and turn it into something that highlights the ability to be civil to one another.”

Starbucks and the Kiefer Police Department plan to host a “Coffee With a Cop” event, in which local law enforcement can meet with baristas to discuss the role that dispatchers and officers play in keeping communities safe.