Jesus Take The Wheel: At Least 11 Injured In New Orleans French Quarter Shooting

At Least 11 Injured In New Orleans French Quarter Shooting

Police responded to a scary shooting Sunday at New Orleans’s popular French Quarter district that left at least 11 people injured.

WWLTV reports that a shooter opened fire around 3:25 a.m. on Canal Street, on the edge of the French Quarter, and a person has been detained though not charged. Ten people were transported to a local hospital and one walked in. Two of the victims are in critical condition, the New Orleans Police Department said.

According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, there was already increased police presence in the area when the shooting occurred but because of large crowds officers struggled to find where the shots were coming from.

“We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon,” Ferguson said. “Unfortunately, there were so many people out here we were unable to determine who was actually firing shots at the time.”

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

This story is still developing…