For The Ladies: Taye Diggs Reads Twitter’s Thirstiest Tweets About Himself [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Taye Diggs has been known for being fine throughout his entire career, so it’s no surprise that he has a lot of fans thirsting over him on the internet.

The actor and singer stopped by Buzzfeed to read through some of the thirstiest tweets about himself, and just as you might assume…things get pretty crazy. Check out the video down below to see all of the outrageous things women are saying about Taye as he blushes while reading them out loud:

