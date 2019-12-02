Ray J & Princess Love Reportedly Back In L.A.—But Have They REALLY Reconciled?

Ray J & Princess Love Reportedly Back In L.A.

Ray J and Princess Love are reportedly back in L.A. after that drama in Nevada.

As previously reported the couple feuded publically following the Soul Train Awards when an 8-months pregnant Princess alleged that Ray blocked her on social media and left her stranded with their daughter. The feud was reportedly spurned after Princess said she was unwilling to relocate from L.A. to Las Vegas. She later alleged that Ray was partying with escorts and strippers.

“A man will have a whole wife, kid and baby, on the way and start an argument with you just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers,” alleged Princess. “What’s in darkness, always comes to light. SMH.”

Now sources close to the couple are telling TMZ that Ray’s working HARD to win his Princess back and they’re considering couple’s therapy. The site adds that they’re “spending time together again.”

“Our sources say both RJ and PL realized they let their emotions get the best of them and acted out of spite — but they feel divorce is not the answer or an option, and they’re looking into couples therapy. The real deal, not the reality show.”

That may not be exactly true, however, depending on who you ask.

TheJasmineBrand is reporting that the couple is NOT back together and NOT considering couple’s therapy. They also add innocuous reports that they’re getting a spinoff reality show are also untrue.

“They are not back together and not considering couples therapy. They haven’t even discussed that. The only communication they have right now is regarding their daughter.”

Damn.

TMZ has also updated their story to add that Princess is still strongly considering divorcing Ray J.

You hate to see it, SMH.

What do YOU think about Princess Love and Ray J still having marital issues?