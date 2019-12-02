We Love Us: #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade Is The Blackest, Most Hilarious Hashtag Going

#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade Is Black Greatness

The decade is winding down and it has been one of the most insane in terms of the explosion of social media and the calamities it has brought with it. We’ve seen some pretty wild social media and viral moments and just about all of them come from the brilliance and comedy of black folks on these here apps.

Twitter decided to highlight these epic moments with a hashtag celebration of black ingenuity. That’s where these moments of the decade come from.

Take a look and enjoy the celebration…