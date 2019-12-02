Thank You: Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Alabama On 64th Anniversary Of Iconic Bus Moment [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled On 64th Anniversary
Our dear sista, Rosa Parks, got a permanent bouquet of flowers yesterday in Montgomery, Alabama when a bronze statue of her was unveiled Sunday afternoon.
The monument is mere feet away from the place where she caught the bus that would change America forever.
Press play down bottom to more from the scene.
We’ll never be able to thank her enough.
