Seriously?! Alaska Man Shot And Killed His Sister On Thanksgiving For Unfriending Him On Facebook

A 27-year-old man in Anchorage, Alaska has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his sister.

A little after 3 o’clock on Thanksgiving Day, Anchorage police received two separate 911 calls reporting that a woman had been shot in East Anchorage. The first caller identified himself as the uncle of the victim, while the second identified herself as the grandmother of Moses Tony Crowe.

According to reports from Anchorage Daily News, the victim’s uncle told a police dispatcher that “he heard a pop” while he was cooking at the home and that his niece had accidentally been shot. Crowe’s grandmother told cops that her grandson had pulled a gun from his pocket and shot the victim, who was later identified as Amanda Owen, Crowe’s 23-year-old sister.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found Owen had been shot in the head. She ended up being taken to Providence Alaska Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.