The Glo Up: Here’s How RHOA’s Marlo Went From Most-Hated To Beloved Shade Queen In One Season

Marlo Is A Fan Favorite

Remember last year when everyone hated Marlo? Remember when she was getting dragged across the internet for not having a peach, not having any friends and being generally insufferable? Well, all that has changed especially this week as Marlo is out here serving up verbal beatdowns of everyone who comes her way. While Kenya and Eva were fighting each other Marlo was dropping the hammer on BOTH of them.

As a result, she became an absolute fan favorite seemingly overnight. She should celebrate that now because Next week is going to get MESSYYYYY.

Wait How does Marlo know what’s going on in Kenya’s household #rhoa pic.twitter.com/5tzfw4cFBS — snap; @jazzmine09 (@_jazz_____) December 2, 2019

In the meantime, see how Marlo was killing her enemies and see the reactions.