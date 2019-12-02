Move, B!t¢#: Unkempt White Woman Tries To Block Black Resident From Entering Building, “You Gonna Rob Someone?” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
White Woman Blocks Black Resident From Building In Viral Video
Another day, another white person with George Zimmerman disease goes viral for trying to police a Black person.
A Maryland woman named Taheerah Rashad was going home to her condo building when she was confronted by a white-woman-turned-wannabe-cop who physically blocked her entrance.
As this WASP-y soup cookie was exercising her racist agenda you can clearly hear her terrified grandson pleading with her to leave Taheerah alone.
Way to raise the kid, lady. Peep the video.
Whiteness is a muthaf***a. SMH.
