SUPREME MODELS: Here’s How This #BlackGirlMagic Book Is Celebrating Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion

Supreme Models Celebrates Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion

A book is available for the holiday season that superbly celebrates black models. “Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion” is filled with a gorgeous collection of top models from the last seventy years. Featured in this tome are Iman Abdulmajid, Adut Akech, Karen Alexander, Naomi Campbell, Pat Cleveland, Dilone, Kiara Kabukuru, Donyale Luna, Mayowa Nicholas, Naomi Sims, Alek Wek, Roshumba Williams, and Anok Yai.

“Supreme Models” features not only stunning photographs but revealing essays and interviews featuring a foreword from Veronica Webb and words from Bethann Hardison and Vogue cover girl Beverly Johnson.

It’s all things black and beautiful and melanin-rich, and to date is the first book of its kind devoted exclusively to black models.

Written by celebrity stylist and journalist Marcellas Reynolds, Supreme Models features more than 70 model’s most memorable covers, campaigns, runway shows, and editorials. Black models have been influencing fashion and pop culture for decades, reshaping the standards and boundaries of beauty so it’s only right that Supreme Models covers their impact.

For more information click HERE.