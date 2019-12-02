Will You Be Watching? Meagan Good Guest Stars On FOX’s “Prodigal Son” Finale TONIGHT [Exclusive Clip]

Megan Good Guest Stars On “Prodigal Son”

Great news for Meagan Good! The actress is guest starring on the season finale of “Prodigal Son” tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip.

Check it out below:

Here’s more information about the episode:

Knowing that the “Junkyard Killer” was in cahoots with his father, Malcolm goes against the FBI’s wishes and continues to investigate. His findings reconnect him with a disgruntled ex-detective who was once heavily involved in the search for “The Surgeon,” delivering them both into danger. Meanwhile, the holidays are anything but jolly for the Whitly family, when an epic blowout with Ainsley leads Jessica to take matters into her own hands.

Also, Colette Swanson (guest star Meagan Good), the steadfast FBI detective who’s now in charge of the case, seems to have a personal vendetta against Malcolm in the all-new “Silent Night” fall finale episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, Dec. 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Will you be watching?