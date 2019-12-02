Return To Red Table: Tiny And T.I. Talk About Their Turbulent And Tumultuous Time Together [VIDEO]

Tiny And T.I. Return To “Red Table Talk” To Discuss Their Near Divorce

Last week T.I. and Tiny sat down for Facebook Watch’s hit show “Red Table Talk” to help address public outrage over Tip’s comments regarding his daughter Deyjah’s virginity. Part 2 of the couple’s conversation aired today and this time the topic was their complicated coupledom. Today’s episode, featured T.I. and his wife Tiny at the Red Table talking about the ups and downs of their marriage, including public controversies, prison, infidelity and filing for divorce. Watch the episode below:

Gotta give Jada some props for steering around this situation with such sensitivity. We love that Tiny used the show as an opportunity to make it clear she’s never given up the cookies since saying “I Do.” Meanwhile Tip said a lot without spilling it all but these two definitely didn’t shy away from admitting his indiscretions.

