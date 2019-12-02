Off The Hook: Remy Ma Assault Charges Dropped In Alleged Snuffing Of Brittney F. Taylor

Charges Dropped in Remy Ma Assault Case

Good news for Remy Ma after this weekend’s holiday break.

The rapper is no longer facing assault charges brought forth by rapper Brittney F. Taylor. Months ago, we reported that Taylor had accused Remy of assaulting her while they were backstage at a concert headlined by Fat Joe in NYC.

According to a TMZ report from the courthouse earlier today, the rapper appeared with her legal team, and prosecutors made it clear that they couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt Remy had committed the alleged assault on the fellow “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star back in April.

Reportedly, no surveillance video captured the alleged sniffing and no witnesses had seen an altercation between them either. In a twist, Taylor was arrested for assault in June, two months AFTER alleging Remy Ma was ‘fraud’ for supposedly putting hands on her.

A judge just tossed the case totally.