They’re Baaack! “Growing Up Hip Hop” Returns For Season 5… But Is Egypt Ready For Sam To Put A Ring On It? [VIDEO]

Growing Up Hip Hop Returns For Season 5

Season Five of “Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres this week and it looking like it’s gonna be a doozy. So far we are waiting to see what happens when Romeo drops a bombshell on the Simmons family, but we’ve got an exclusive clip of Egypt’s boyfriend Sam doing business at a pawn shop. Check it out below:

Yeah… Tyran looks like he wasn’t really feeling it. And we can’t say we blame him. Would you be okay with your 20 year old sister getting engaged… to Sam? With a pawn shop ring?

Here’s more about the new season:

This Season…it’s a battle for the boss title between the next generation of hip hop and the OG’s when the heirs challenge their legendary parents through life altering events. An unexpected rivalry between Angela Simmons (Rev Run’s daughter) and Romeo Miller (Master P’s son) comes to a head and the battle lines are drawn! As Angela navigates the treacherous waters of dating, waiting in the wings to swoop her back up is her ex and Atlanta bad boy, Bow Wow. Wedding bells are ringing but not everyone is singing for Egypt Criss (Pepa’s daughter) and her misfit boyfriend Sam, and a snake in the grass returns to derail the trip to the altar. Meanwhile, the first royal Simmons wedding approaches but there is trouble ahead when JoJo and fiancée Tanice struggle with issues that have lasting consequences—even if they make it to the altar. Rev Run helps the couple on their journey. A family is torn apart when Boogie’s (Damon Dash’s son) sister Ava comes out of the shadows to confront her iconic father. Eric Wright Jr. aka Lil Eazy-E (Eazy-E’s son) reveals a life-changing decision that puts him right back in ex-flame Briana’s cross-hairs while whispers of his father’s death comes back to haunt him. As established kingdoms crumble all around them, the princes and princesses of hip hop find that they have to make harder choices than ever before…but the path to glory and riches was never easy. Will they thrive? Or barely survive?

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Season Five – The Gospel of Romeo – Thursday, December 5 at 9:00pm ET/PT on WeTV

Will you be watching?