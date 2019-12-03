Bye Heavenly! Miss Quad Slams Rumor She Let Common Smash Her To Sister Circle Smithereens
Miss Quad Dispels Rumor She Hooked Up With Common
Before a lie travels around the internet, Miss Quad is shutting it down!
Quad Webb, ‘Sister Circle’ host and ‘Married To Medicine’ star, was recently romantically linked with rapper Common courtesy of one of her costars — but she’s denying it. In a recent episode of #Married2Med, the ladies played a game of “Shag, Marry, Kill” and when Quad was asked who she would marry, Heavenly interjected and screamed, “Common, b-tch!”
Heavenly followed up by saying, “She done already f-cked him. I’m sorry, did I get permission to share that???”
Quad immediately winced at Heavenly’s suggestion that she’s ever had anything outside of a professional relationship with the rapper. She’s since taken things a step further and dispelled these rumors in an exclusive interview with BET.
“Rumors get started when a person wants to think more about the ratings and less about loyalty and friendship, I don’t know why she [Dr. Heavenly] would jeopardize our friendship for entertainment purposes, everything is not a joke.”
Quad wasn’t finished slamming Heavenly for her lil “joke” either. Hit the flip to see what she said about her ‘”trying to tear down Black women.”
In the interview, Miss Quad continues expounding on her respect and admiration for Common and his relationship and talks boundaries she draws in her career.
“I don’t know Common, I don’t have his phone number, and we have never shared the same space. I met him once during an interview with Sister’s Circle,” she explains. “This was a very professional setting, and I take my career very seriously. I do not use it as a dating ground.”
She continued, “I am so very disappointed in Heavenly, and I don’t think she realizes the repercussions of making such false statements,” adding, “Common is in a flourishing relationship and he may marry Angela one day. He does not need a terrible rumor like this to ruin their Black Love. I respect Common and Angela Rye as two very intelligent and beautiful people that are doing amazing things for our people.”
Quad ends thing by saying Heavenly was being “inconsiderate” by blurting out that rumor and she’s not here for it!
“Her actions are not the actions of a true friend. What is most hurtful is that we were close for the last 2-3 years and what she did was very lowbrow and inconsiderate. Once again, a Black woman trying to tear down Black women.”
Whew! Talk about CLARITY.
So we get that Miss Quad has NEVER touched Common with a 10-foot pole from this statement.
What are your thoughts on all of this?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.