Bye Heavenly! Miss Quad Slams Rumor She Let Common Smash Her To Sister Circle Smithereens

Miss Quad Dispels Rumor She Hooked Up With Common

Before a lie travels around the internet, Miss Quad is shutting it down!

Quad Webb, ‘Sister Circle’ host and ‘Married To Medicine’ star, was recently romantically linked with rapper Common courtesy of one of her costars — but she’s denying it. In a recent episode of #Married2Med, the ladies played a game of “Shag, Marry, Kill” and when Quad was asked who she would marry, Heavenly interjected and screamed, “Common, b-tch!”

Heavenly followed up by saying, “She done already f-cked him. I’m sorry, did I get permission to share that???”

Quad immediately winced at Heavenly’s suggestion that she’s ever had anything outside of a professional relationship with the rapper. She’s since taken things a step further and dispelled these rumors in an exclusive interview with BET.

“Rumors get started when a person wants to think more about the ratings and less about loyalty and friendship, I don’t know why she [Dr. Heavenly] would jeopardize our friendship for entertainment purposes, everything is not a joke.”

