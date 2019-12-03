LEGENDARIC: Solange Performs A ‘When I Get Home’ Mini-Concert For The ‘Tonight Show’ Audience [Video]

Solange Performs A Selection Of Songs From Her Album When I Get Home

Solange stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where she seriously upped the anti for all late night musical performances from here on out.

The songstress threw tradition out the window and instead of giving the audience one song, Solange performed a selection of songs from her album When I Get Home, including “Taking on the Light,” “Things I Imagined,” “Down with the Clique,” “Binz” and “Almeda.”

This is a performance you seriously don’t wanna miss. Check out the epic mini-concert down below: