From Diamonds To Santa Claus: Here’s 10 Things Mariah Carey Can’t Live Without For The Holidays [Video]

10 Things Mariah Carey Simply Can’t Live Without

Mariah Carey is the absolute undisputed Queen of Christmas, and this year, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer is sharing with us her must-haves for the holiday season.

There are a few things Mariah just can’t live without when that time of year comes around. From some quality time off to her favorite diamonds, check out the video down below to hear Mariah Carey describe her Christmas essentials.