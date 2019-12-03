Will You Be Watching?! Lil Nas X, Lizzo, And Billie Eilish To Be Honored At The Inaugural Apple Music Awards

First Ever Apple Music Awards Will Honor Lil Nas X, Lizzo, And Billie Eilish

Apple Music is making its foray into new territory with their recently-announced Apple Music Awards.

The popular streaming service is going to be handing out five awards in their inaugural year, which includes Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year. While the first two categories are determined simply by looking at Apple Music’s streaming data, the remaining three categories are decided by the company’s editorial team.

A press release from Apple regarding their first ever award show said the following:

“Introducing the Apple Music Awards, a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year. The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories and winners are chosen through a process that reflects the service’s editorial perspective, combined with what customers around the world are loving most.”

Not only did the brand announce the Apple Music Awards, but they’ve already named the lucky winners. Billie Eilish was named Artist of the Year, Lizzo was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Lil Nas X got Song of the Year for his record-breaking track “Old Town Road.” Billie Eilish also received Album of the Year for WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, was named Global Artist of the Year, and is splitting the award for Songwriter of the Year with Finneas.

https://twitter.com/AppleMusic/status/1201729184785154048?s=20

The first-ever Apple Music Awards is going down at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on December 4 at 6:30 p.m. PST anf will be livestreamed.

Head here to watch the whole thing.