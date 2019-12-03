The Saga Continues: Howard Stern Slams Simon Cowell, Calls ‘America’s Got Talent’ The ‘Ultimate Example Of A Boys’ Club’
Former America’s Got Talent judge Howard Stern is joining the growing group of celebrities showing support for Gabrielle Union following her controversial departure from the series.
On Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, the host went in on Simon Cowell–the creator of America’s Got Talent‘s who also acts as a judge–while accusing him of having “orchestrated” Union’s firing.
“How is it that Simon Cowell has orchestrated this?” Howard began. “He sets it up that the men stay, no matter how ugly they are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are. But what he manages to do on all his shows is he constantly replaces the hot chicks with hotter chicks and younger chicks. Which is so obvious.”
Along with Union and Julianne Hough–who also recently departed from the show–other women who have appeared as judges on AGT include Brandy Norwood, Sharon Osbourne, Mel B, and Heidi Klum.
As for the men, Piers Morgan was on the show from season 1 through season 6 while David Hasselhoff was there from season 1 through 4. As of now, both Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will both return as judges for the upcoming season 15.
“Howie’s doing a fine, serviceable job — why don’t they change him? And why don’t they change Simon?” Stern asked during his rant on AGT’s firing of Gabrielle Union. “This is the ultimate example of a boys’ club.”
Stern’s comments come only a day after Cowell’s company spoke out about Union’s reported grievances with America’s Got Talent during her time on the show. Syco Entertainment released a statement on Sunday, saying, “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.”
On November 22, news broke that Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough would not be returning for AGT’s 15th season. It has not yet been announced who will replace the two for the upcoming season.
