New Music: Alex Harris Gives Scintillating Storytime With “88 Floors”

Alex Harris Releases Latest Single “88 Floors”

The Texas-raised, Atlanta-paid rising alternative R&B singer-songwriterAlex Harris has shared his latest single and music video for “88 Floors” via Epic Records. The relatable and inspiring track shines a light on the hardships he’s seen so far, giving throwback Asher Roth college kid vibes. Check out the music video for “88 Floors”, directed by Spudds McKenzie and King Charles, let us know what ya think!