Southern Slang: Killer Mike Breaks Down Atlanta’s Treasured Terminology In Butter’s “Atlannapedia” Letter K [Video]

Killer Mike Explains ATL Slang On “Atlannapedia”

Atlanta is more than just the place where the players play. It is the epicenter of Black culture that produces the creativity that gives current generation of pop culture it’s worldwide appeal.

The folks at ButterATL recently sat down with Adamsville’s own Killer Mike to talk about some of the words and phrases that make Atlanta unique.

Check it out below.

The more you know!