“Ready To Love”: Reva & Tondy Face-Off Over “Strong Associate” Allegations [Video]

“Ready To Love”: Reva & Tondy Face-Off

Available peen will make you do and say some crazy things.

On the latest episode of “Ready To Love” there’s drama afoot and it’s all surrounding penis proximity. Reva and Tondy who are both interested in Mario have a conversation during the cast trip about their friendship.

Tondy’s adamant that she and Reva have been friends for five years so Reva should back down from pursuing Mario. Reva, however, says Tondy’s got it all wrong, they’re actually just “strong associates” and not friends at all.

“Well, I will say this, and I say this to you, Reva, I don’t know how you feel about it, but it’s a little awkward to me that we’re friends and we are connecting with the same guy,” said Tondy. […] “And I will say, if the shoe were on the other foot and if Mario were saying, hey, you know, Reva is the one I am– you know, this is it. You know, she is the one for me, I would have backed out because you’re my friend.” “I will say this, Tondy,” said Reva. “We’ve known each other for about five years now. I’ve always considered you to be like a strong associate.”

Tondy tried to argue Reva down over the issue, but Reva stood her ground. She and Today are only associates because despite the time period she’s closer to castmate Devyne who she jus met and actually has phone conversations with.

“Everybody can’t be your friend, Tondy,” said Reva. “Well, you’re right. I learned. To me, a friend is someone you talk to, someone you confide in, someone you uplift, you pour it into. I don’t know what she wanted me to say. I– I– I can’t say that you’re my friend because you’re not my friend,” she added. “You’re an associate. There’s a difference. You don’t put a time on friendships. Me and Devyne talk on phone every day. We text.”

Messy, messy, messy. Did we mention that Reva also allegedly told her “non-friend” Tondy to “watch out” for Mario.

Tondy’s sticking to her guns and alleging that Reva is just calling her an “associate” because of the proximity of penis.

The biggest lesson that I’ve learned from this is..always be prepared for a mofo to switch up on ya real quick..smh #ReadyToLove https://t.co/9Q356PWCD2 — Tondy Gallant (@ILiv4Tondy) December 2, 2019

“Ready to Love” airs Saturdays at 10/9c.