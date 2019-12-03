Jim Jones Reunites With Freekey Zekey At Saucey-Sponsored Dipset Food Drive

Dipset Jim Jones x Freekey Zekey

Source: Saucey Farms & Extracts / Saucey Farms & Extracts

Dipset Members Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey Reunite at Thanksgiving Food Drive

 

A Dipset reunion took place over Thanksgiving week as Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey joined Saucey Farms & Extracts founder Alex Todd for a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway in New York! Saucey Farms & Extracts sponsored the food, donating hundreds of turkeys!  Nothin’ wrong with Holiday love, and we love to see it.

