Dirty Dog Diaries: Texashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Alleges Offset Was In Her DMs, Cardi B Claims Their Accounts Were Just Hacked

Cardi B Responds To Offset Cheating Rumors By Alleging They Were Hacked

Though new cheating allegations about Offset used to come out every other day, it seems like his relationship with Cardi B has been going smoothly over the past few months–that is, until now.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Sarah “Jade” Wattley, posted a screen recording on her Instagram page that showed a direct message from Offset that said, “Miss u fr.” In the caption of her post, Jade went on to taunt Cardi B, whom she filed a lawsuit against for an incident that allegedly took place back in 2018.

“Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ???????” She wrote under the video. “Theirs a lot of s**t I haven’t exposed yet , but there’s a time for that I’m the QUEEN of talking shit now I’m backing it up.”

Interestingly enough, Jade’s post outing Offset came around the same time that the Migos member’s Twitter account began tweeting out random obscenities–which is usually exactly what happens when a celebrity gets hacked.

Following the combination of these two events, Cardi went on wifey duty, uploading four separate videos to her Instagram page documenting the confusion going on in their household as they handle all the messiness across social media. The last one shows their team resetting Offset’s Instagram password in an effort to prove he wasn’t the one sending any messages.

View this post on Instagram INSTAGRAM A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:57pm PST

So, there you have it.

While many people are accepting the idea that Offset simply got hacked and there’s nothing to see here, others aren’t so sure, given his track record with cheating. A lot of fans on Twitter are getting their jokes off and running with the idea that Offset wasn’t actually hacked, but pretended to be to get out of the dog house with Cardi and cover up him DM mishap.

Whatever the case, the jokes about the whole situation are pure comedy. Take a look at some for yourself down below: