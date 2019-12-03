Oh: Botham Jean’s Brother Honored By Texas Cop Organization For Hugging Murderer Amber Guyger

Botham Jean’s Brother Honored By Police Group For Hugging Amber Guyger

Hugging our brother’s murderer is a level of spirituality that we hope we NEVER reach, but apparently that type of behavior earns you a pat on the back in Texas.

According to NYDailyNews the Texas-based Institute for Law Enforcement Administration honored Botham Jean’s brother, Brandt Jean, with the 2019 Ethical Courage Award for his warm embrace of Amber Guyger during her sentencing.

“I am grateful for this award for the same reason I was grateful for the opportunity to embrace her after she was convicted of murder in her trial,” he said, according to NBC in Dallas-Fort Worth. “After being found guilty by a jury of her peers, sentenced under the law, Ms. Guyger needed to be forgiven, and I needed to be free from the burden of unforgiveness.”

We can’t imagine what it is like to be in a room full of people who probably don’t think Guyger did anything wrong to accept an award like this.

“I never intended for the statement I made to the person that murdered my brother to receive such international recognition,” Jean said during Tuesday’s speech. “To be honest, I struggled with it for a long time as I struggled with accepting this award from this agency.”

Brandt continued:

He also told the crowd to “remember my brother, my example of ethical leadership, a young black male that was perceived as a threat by one of your own. I want you to ask yourself, what are you doing to ensure there will be no other families like mine?”

The answer was probably “Nothin’, ni**a.”