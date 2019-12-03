Shady Substitute: ‘DWTS’ Alum Slams Utah Teacher Who Told 11-Year Old Son ‘Homosexuality Is Wrong’  

Utah Teacher Tells 11-Year Old Boy That Homosexuality Is Wrong

Louis Van Amstel and husband Joshua Lancaster got an early gift for the holidays this year — adopting their new, 11-year old son. But unfortunately, we still live in a world where hate sometimes overshadows such great love. Before Thanksgiving break, a substitute teacher at the boy’s school in Utah had the students share what they were most grateful for.

When Amstel’s son stood up, he said that he was thankful that he’s “finally going to be adopted by my two dads.” But the teacher wasn’t too pleased with his answer. She reportedly told the boy that that two dads were “nothing to be thankful for.” In a series of social media posts, the Dancing With The Stars alum blasted the teacher, saying:

“The substitute teacher was giving her very clear opinion that two men is wrong, homosexuality is wrong.I’m truly disgusted that the bully in this situation is a teacher in a public school.”

Our child was bullied. pic.twitter.com/gZ5yI0Z2F0 — Louis van Amstel (@LouisVanAmstel) November 22, 2019

The teacher was hired through a contracting company, Kelly Services, who released a statement to the Daily News following the incident:

“We are concerned about any reports of inappropriate behavior and take these matters very seriously. We conducted an investigation and made the decision to end the employee’s relationship with Kelly Services.”

The substitute teacher has since been fired. SMH, it be your own educators.