They Do It B.E.S.T. Atlanta’s The Emerging 100 Donates $100K In Scholarships, Hosting Holiday Benefit

Atlanta’s The Emerging 100 Donates $100K In Scholarships, Hosting Holiday Benefit

There’s some positive news coming out of Atlanta via an organization dedicated to uplifting the youth. The Emerging 100, the award-winning young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., has given out over $100K in scholarships within the last two years. The organization has a mission to enhance the mentoring and tutoring programs of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc and serve as role models to the entire community. In particular, they mentor students of Atlanta’s B.E.S.T. Academy and we previously covered their annual back to school welcome for students.

During that time, the pupils are flooded by suit-wearing black men who greet them with positive affirmations and high-fives to kick off the school year. Currently helmed by President Mitch Robinson, the group has donated 350K to date.

They are now prepping for their annual holiday fundraiser at Atlanta’s The Stave Room at American Spirit Works. The Emerging 100 of Atlanta’s holiday soiree and benefit will feature a covered courtyard and rustic interior ballroom fashioned into a winter wonderland.

Moreover, the signature fundraiser will feature some of ATL’s finest young professionals decked out in gowns, tuxes, cocktail dresses and furs. Over the years it’s become one of the city’s must-attend events and over 500 tickets have been sold thus far.

Last year’s attendees ranged from doctors, lawyers and the like to reality stars and Waka Flocka.

