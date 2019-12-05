This Elite, Affordable Blow Dryer Will Save Your Hair From Breaking Off This Winter

Doing a mad dash from your shower to your door may be convenient for you most of the time, but when it’s winter, you might want to reconsider. Stepping out in the cold with wet hair can cause damage to your locks, and when it’s freezing, your hair can actually break.

Obviously, you don’t want your mane snapping off, so it’s worth it to take the extra time to blow-dry. Good thing there’s the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer to handle the job at impressive speeds.

Comparable to high-end blow dryers (*cough* Dyson *cough*), the Sutra Accelerator 2000 boasts a powerful 1400W A/C motor and fast-drying technology to take the dampness out of your hair — stat. It has two speeds and three heat settings that you can play around with to achieve your preferred styling effect, and a cool shot button to keep the style in place. Working in conjunction with the overheating protection function, you can rapidly dry your hair while also protecting it from damage. It even comes with a diffuser and two flat nozzles to help keep frizziness at bay.

Typically on sale for $64.99, you can get it at an even lower price of $51.99 when you enter the code MerrySave15 at checkout.

Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer – $64.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.