Score An Extra 20% Off These Sheets That Will Give You The Best Sleep Of Your Life
When was the last time you swapped out your bedsheets? If the answer is too embarrassing to say out loud, then you’re due for a change. Now that we’re about to welcome a new decade and start fresh, make sure to also treat yourself to a set of fresh sheets. More specifically, treat yourself to the Bamboo Comfort Luxury Sheet Set, which is now on sale for an extra 20% off.
Made from 60% high-quality microfiber and 40% bamboo fiber, these luxurious linens will help you get the best sleep of your life. It’s comprised of 4 pieces — one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases — to outfit your entire bed with unbelievably soft fabric. Just how soft, you ask? They’re softer than 1,000-thread count Egyptian cotton — softer than sheets used in hotels. They’re also organic, hypo-allergenic, wrinkle-resistant, and environmentally-friendly, allowing you to fall asleep fast and stay asleep all night long.
Normally on sale for $38.99, you can snag the set for only $31.19 when you enter the code GREENMONDAY20 at checkout.
Prices are subject to change.
Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.