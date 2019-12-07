Save Big On These Wireless Earphones Designed To Keep Up With You

Believe it or not, the AirPods Pro aren’t the be-all and end-all of wireless earphones. Just because everyone seems to have them doesn’t mean you have to as well. There are so many quality earphones out there that won’t require that you cough up hundreds of your hard-earned dollars, including the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones, which you can snag on sale right now for an extra 20% off.

Designed to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle, the PaMu Slides are built to stay in your ears no matter how much you move. These bad boys have a built-in Qualcomm QCC3020 chip and advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology to deliver powerful sound with extra bass, as well as seamless connectivity. With IPX6 water-resistance, you can ensure that they’re protected from rain, water, and even your own sweat. They also have an impressive battery life that lasts up to 60 hours of playtime with the included charging case, which also conveniently functions as a wireless phone charger.

These wireless earphones will jive with your life, and you can grab a pair on sale now for $99.99. Enter the code GREENMONDAY20 at checkout and you can get the price further down to only $79.99.

PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger (White) – $99.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

