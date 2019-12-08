Save An Extra 20% On This Hair Removal Device That Actually Works

Hair removal, in all its forms, is never a fun experience. It’s troublesome, time-consuming, and more often than not, expensive. Don’t even get us started on the repercussions it brings, like razor burns, ingrown hairs, and irritation. Ouch.

But we do it anyway, cause we’d rather endure waxing our legs raw than wear daisy dukes with hairy shins. Fortunately, there is a way to render our skin smooth and fuzz-free without resorting to painful methods and expensive treatments.

Enter the Freeze N Fit Home & Spa Use Professional IPL Hair Removal Device, a hair removal tool akin to laser that zaps away unwanted hair without inflicting pain. It utilizes Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology and UV filter and works beneath the skin’s surface to target the melanin, thereby reducing hair regrowth. With two modes available — Flash Mode and Slide Mode — it can accommodate different body parts, including small areas like the bikini line and underarms and large areas like legs and the back. It works best on medium skin tones and folks with naturally dark blonde, brown, and black hair, but not advisable for use on red, light blonde, white, or gray hair.

Achieve a permanently hair-free, beautifully smooth skin with this at-home IPL device. Usually on sale for $79.99, you can mark down the price further to $63.99 when you use the code GREENMONDAY20 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.