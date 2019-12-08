Gain Mastery of A Handful Of Adobe Apps With This Training Bundle

Why not ring in the new year with a set of skills that can lead to a fatter paycheck? There are a myriad of things you can do, like learning a new language or immersing yourself in code, both of which could be beneficial in many jobs across a range of industries. If you’re feeling creative, though, you can explore the Adobe Creative Cloud and pick up editing and graphic design skills to ramp up your resume, or better yet, build a side hustle.

The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle is here to provide you with the training you need to master a handful of Adobe software. It includes twelve courses, each one focused on a different app, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and After Effects. The courses are made up of instructional videos that will familiarize you with the renowned creative platforms and teach you creative concepts and techniques, along with exercises that will help you further master your new skills. By the time you finish, you’ll already have what it takes to kickstart a creative gig.

A value of $2,400, the training bundle is usually on sale for $39, but you can get it for only $31.20 when you enter the code GREENMONDAY20 at checkout.

