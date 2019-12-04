“I Should Get Paid For This”: Twitter Clowned Fabolous When Shiggy Refused To Do A Dance To Make His Song Relevant

Shiggy Won’t Work For Free

Remember how Shiggy got famous? He created a dance challenge for Drake’s hit and simultaneously helped Drizzy top the charts while making himself damn near a household name. The craze was mutually beneficial. That’s where Fabolous comes in.

Fab just dropped a new tape and is trying to get his new single popping. So he ran into Shiggy and asked him for help. Shiggy responded by saying he needed to get paid for it. That caused Fab to straight up berate the viral star for not just giving him a free look.

Fab ask Shiggy to do a Choosy challenge, Shiggy says "I should get a check for this" Fab and Casanova react. Shiggy says "that's the only way I eat" Full link: https://t.co/s7mJLtdDuS What yall think? pic.twitter.com/3K5BVV7Iqx — IG: HomelessMillionaire (@AllenYork) December 3, 2019

In the end, this just made Fabolous look foolish and the internet clowned the hell out of him for it, too.