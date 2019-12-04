Ho Sit Down: Bhad Bhabie Bashes Black Women Who Bludgeon Her For Bamboozle-y Box-Braids

Bhad Bhabie Attacks Black Women Who Criticize Her Box Braids

White girls gotta know their place in this society. Especially white girls like Bhad Bhabie.

The viral brat Danielle Bregoli recently came out of her ethnically appropriative mouth to come for Black woman who chastised her about her wannabe box braids.

An indignant Bregoli posted a photo of herself with the Black protective style and was promptly dragged by her fake eyelashes.

Doubling-down on the dumbassness, Danielle then posted the following to her IG story:

To all the black females that are saying my hair [ain’t] meant for box Braids guess the f**k what y’all hair [ain’t] meant to be straight but y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew brazilian/Indian/ Peruvian hair which [isn’t anything] like your natural hair texture at all.

I don’t say a god damn thing neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from And on top of that I’m not one of the ppl who has ever made fun of or said anything bad about girls with box braids or any type of braids [sic].

I love the way I look and plus ya man agrees and we all know I look fine asf with any hair style I do from any culture because I’m just that b***h. I hope yall bald headed hoes stay up all night thinking about this. Me and my braids gonna sleep real good goodnight.

Then, per usual, the clean-up on aisle 5:

‘First of all my comment was NOT directed towards ALL black women who wear straight hair only Towards the black women who were saying I was trying to b black bc I was wearing braids’.

‘And btw I didn’t call black women bald headed either that was in a whole different comment that was made about all the ppl who also had something to say about me.’