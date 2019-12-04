Fantasia Opens Up About Suicide Attempt ‘I Just Wanted To Be Away’

Fantasia Opens Up About Suicide Attempt On “The Real”

Fantasia is speaking candidly on a scary period in her life when she tried to end things. As previously reported back in 2010 Fantasia made headlines when she overdosed on pills following drama surrounding her personal life.

On August 9, 2010, Fantasia was reeling from allegations from the wife of Fantasia’s then-boyfriend Antwaun Cook who claimed that they were having an adulterous affair. The songstress was named in a complaint and Fantasia later admitted that the ongoing issues were a contributing factor in the overdose that took place in the closet of her mansion. She added, however, there were other issues afoot.

“I think everybody feels like I tried to harm myself over a man, but you know I’ve been in a lot of bad relationships,” Barrino said on “GMA.” “I think that had somewhat to do with it because it was so heavy, it was brand new information, I was already going through so much. But I think it was just six years of everything, of me holding all that stuff on the inside and not letting it out…I got very, very tired.”

“When I woke up, I figured out, ‘Oh god, this is going to be more drama,'” she told “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts, adding that she was worried about the press. “I know all these nurses they know me, they probably voted for me.”

Now on “The Real” Fantasia is admitting that she regrets the suicide attempt. When Adrienne Bailon asked the singer if there’s anything she wishes could “do over”, Fanny admitted it would be to stop that attempt to take her life.

“When I tried to just get away from the world. Some would say ‘commit suicide.’ I didn’t think it was me trying to kill myself. I just wanted to be away from all the noise,” said Fantasia. She continued, “If I could do that over, I would.” Loni Love clarified, “You wouldn’t do it?”

Fantasia responded “Yes.”

Very brave of Fantasia to admit that.

As we all know Fantasia is happily married to her husband Kendall Taylor and in a much happier and healthier place.

Watch Fantasia get candid on that dark period in her life below.