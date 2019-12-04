Get It Together: Kandi Burruss Blows Todd Up For Binge Partying Days After Baby Blaze Was Born

Kandi And Todd Bicker Over Parenting Their Newborn

Yikes! It looks like Kandi Burruss and her hubby Todd Tucker have some things they need to work out off-camera as it pertains to parenting their newborn seed. The couple tried to Vlog their experience as parents in their 40’s after welcoming a baby girl recently but they could barely agree on anything! They immediately started arguing in the Vlog over Todd’s alleged “lack” of hands-on care for baby Blaze so far.

Apparently, Todd spent two nights out of the house right after Blaze was brought home and he hasn’t helped change a diaper yet, according to Kandi. One of those nights he partied with Apollo Nida!

“Here’s where he pissed me off. He decide he wanna go out, and go to the club. She ain’t even a week old yet…TWO nights in a row!”

The fight starts almost immediately, hit play to see it and tell us who you agree with here.