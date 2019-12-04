#Bond25: The Long Awaited “No Time To Die” Trailer Is Finally Here [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Daniel Craig Faces Off With Lashana Lynch And Rami Malek In “No Time To Die”
Y’all already know how excited we are about Lashana Lynch becoming the new 00 — just wait until you see what happens when she comes face to face with Daniel Craig in the first trailer for “No Time To Die”. Check it out below:
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
In cinemas April 2020
