Bond25: The Long Awaited “No Time To Die” Trailer Is Finally Here [VIDEO]

Daniel Craig Faces Off With Lashana Lynch And Rami Malek In “No Time To Die”

Y’all already know how excited we are about Lashana Lynch becoming the new 00 — just wait until you see what happens when she comes face to face with Daniel Craig in the first trailer for “No Time To Die”. Check it out below:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

In cinemas April 2020