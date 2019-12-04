Get Your Life Together: Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Abandoning Son On The Side Of The Highway Over Suspicions He’s Gay

Man Arrested After Leaving Child On The Side Of A Highway

Florida man is at it again, and this time, it’s in the form of a really bad dad. A father in the infamous state of mischief was arrested this week after allegedly abandoning a minor on the highway–all because he believes the boy could be gay.

According to reports from WRBL, Evenaud Julmeus was taken into custody and charged with three counts of negligent child abuse without bodily harm. The Haines City Police Department is said to have found the boy crying outside the police station all by himself, holding just a few clothing items inside of a duffle bag.

The minor’s age has been redacted from the police report, but he told officers that he was kicked out of his home after he got into a verbal altercation with Julmeus. Though WRBL reports that the affidavit did not specify the boy’s relationship with the man, a number of outlets claim Julmeus has been identified as his father.

The reason for this huge spat? According to ABC News, Julmeus became angry after allegedly discovering gay male pornography on the young kid’s phone. It was then that the child’s father reportedly instructed the boy to pack his bag and get in the car, before driving the minor to a turn lane on Highway 27 right outside of the police department.

The man allegedly told him, “Police will find you a new home,” before forcing him out of the car and leaving the scene. According to the officers who discovered him, the child was said to be left without any food, water, money, or a phone.