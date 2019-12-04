Married Bey! Preggo #BlackInkCHI Star Charmaine Reveals She’s Legally HITCHED

Charmaine Johnise And Nick Bey Are Officially Married

Congratulations are in order for “Black Ink Chicago” star Charmaine Johnise (again). After announcing to fans that she’s expecting a baby with her reality tv sweetheart Neek aka Nick Bey, Charmaine is now revealing the couple has been quietly married!

Walker dropped by PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Monday to announce she is now married. She said they did it without cameras, something private for just them:

“My fiancé Nick is no longer my fiancé, we didn’t break up, we actually got legally married. We decided that we just wanted to be together. It was just kind of like we’re already engaged, so we’re obviously going to get married. Why wait? You know, obviously the cameras play a big part in our lives, so we just wanted to do something for us.”

The couple has been excitedly sharing news all week, including this ultrasound of their unborn baby. Congratulations to them!