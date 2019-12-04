Trump Impeachment: Watch Entire Public Testimony From The House Judiciary Committee Hearing [Live Stream]
- By Bossip Staff
Trump Impeachment Hearing Live Stream
Donald Trump is on his way to being impeached by the United States Congress.
Today, the second round of public testimony will take place before the House Judiciary Committee where witnesses will explain their interpretations of the law that qualifies certain presidential acts as impeachable.
If you’re interested in getting Donald the f**k out the White House then take a few minutes to watch American history unfold.
